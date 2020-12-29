Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski Sells 1,102 Shares of Stock

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. Herman Miller had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Herman Miller in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

