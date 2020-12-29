HEROcoin Hits One Day Volume of $156,133.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One HEROcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 75.2% against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $988,222.31 and $156,133.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

