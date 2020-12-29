HodlTree 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $964.00 (HTRE)

HodlTree (CURRENCY:HTRE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. One HodlTree token can now be purchased for about $0.0908 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. HodlTree has a total market capitalization of $417,075.71 and approximately $964.00 worth of HodlTree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HodlTree has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00027036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00138867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00598281 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00173584 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00317448 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00054773 BTC.

About HodlTree

HodlTree’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,592,193 tokens. HodlTree’s official website is hodltree.io.

HodlTree Token Trading

HodlTree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HodlTree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HodlTree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HodlTree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

