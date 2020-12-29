HOLD Price Reaches $0.0039 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. One HOLD token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOLD has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $2,131.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00134761 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00188664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.00587320 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00312490 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00019814 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00053342 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. HOLD’s official website is hold.co. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

