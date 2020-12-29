Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s share price dropped 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 1,420,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,453,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

HMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.77.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.63). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%. The firm had revenue of $386.59 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $62,679,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Allen purchased 97,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $329,137.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,137.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,472,555 shares of company stock worth $62,696,355 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 486.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 155,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 32.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 59,566 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 28,490.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 717,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 714,529 shares during the period. Finally, WS Management Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.0% during the second quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 6,016,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 115,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.