Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUM. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.05.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUM traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.24. 8,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,535. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $407.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

