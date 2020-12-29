Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) Receives GBX 295.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 295.50 ($3.86).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th.

In other Hunting PLC (HTG.L) news, insider Bruce Ferguson bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £17,220 ($22,498.04).

HTG opened at GBX 210.14 ($2.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of £346.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 190.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 178.44. Hunting PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 427.07 ($5.58).

Hunting PLC (HTG.L) Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

