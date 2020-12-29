Huobi Token Trading Up 3.8% This Week (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $850.45 million and $156.04 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for $4.25 or 0.00015955 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00043128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00287977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00029265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $566.47 or 0.02126306 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,076,194 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, Huobi, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.