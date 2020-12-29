Hyperion Hits Market Capitalization of $25.33 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 62.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 59.5% lower against the US dollar. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for $0.0587 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Bibox. Hyperion has a total market cap of $25.33 million and $20,361.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00027173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00143335 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00207834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.51 or 0.00604975 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00325693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00019120 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00056903 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,580,000 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

