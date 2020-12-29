(IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.61

(IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and traded as high as $8.13. (IBG.TO) shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 2,672 shares changing hands.

IBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on (IBG.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Laurentian increased their target price on (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their price target on (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on (IBG.TO) from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.33.

The firm has a market cap of C$252.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.35.

(IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) will post 0.6499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(IBG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

