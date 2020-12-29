ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $186.18

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $186.18 and traded as high as $197.47. ICON Public shares last traded at $191.38, with a volume of 89,277 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.18. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.88 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 519.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

