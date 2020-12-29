ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $186.18

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $186.18 and traded as high as $197.47. ICON Public shares last traded at $191.38, with a volume of 89,277 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.18 and its 200-day moving average is $186.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 519.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

