Iconic Token (ICNQ) Market Cap Reaches $616,495.93

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $616,495.93 and approximately $643.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Iconic Token Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,989,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,189,539 tokens. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token.

Iconic Token Token Trading

Iconic Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

