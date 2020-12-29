IDEX Membership Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. IDEX Membership has a total market capitalization of $287,710.46 and approximately $287.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for about $143.86 or 0.00542219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00042760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00288397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00028596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $565.30 or 0.02130731 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership (CRYPTO:IDXM) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.