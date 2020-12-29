Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Shares Up 1.4%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.13 and last traded at $28.61. 1,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDRSF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Idorsia alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64.

About Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.