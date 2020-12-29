IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of IGM Biosciences worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -38.26 and a beta of -1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.36. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IGMS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $139,309.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,660.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,880 shares of company stock worth $453,389 in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

