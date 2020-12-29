IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of IGM stock opened at C$34.63 on Tuesday. IGM Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.96 and a 1 year high of C$40.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of C$8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$790.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.5279546 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

