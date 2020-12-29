IHT Real Estate Protocol Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $551,016.53 and approximately $2,957.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and CoinTiger.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00043208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00291565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00029637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $565.55 or 0.02133350 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com.

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Gate.io, Kucoin, Upbit, HitBTC, LBank, Bittrex, CoinBene, Allbit, Cashierest, OEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.