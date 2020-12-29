ILCOIN (ILC) Hits Market Cap of $6.12 Million

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One ILCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, IDAX, Graviex and FreiExchange. ILCOIN has a market cap of $6.12 million and $215,652.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004774 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003492 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001735 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005465 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000126 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001168 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 65.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000900 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN Coin Profile

ILCOIN (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,556,346,407 coins and its circulating supply is 602,649,987 coins. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCOIN Coin Trading

ILCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, C-CEX, Crex24, Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

