IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,222.00

IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,222 ($15.97) and last traded at GBX 1,221 ($15.95), with a volume of 142037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,197 ($15.64).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IMI plc (IMI.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

The company has a market cap of £3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 21.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,142.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,059.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69.

IMI plc (IMI.L) Company Profile (LON:IMI)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

