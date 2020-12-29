Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Gap Up to $9.42

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $11.64. Immersion shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 14,757 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $302.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Martin sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $28,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,845 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $61,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at $516,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,196 shares of company stock worth $3,142,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 294.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 192,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 3.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

