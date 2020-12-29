Immersion Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 567 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 913% compared to the average daily volume of 56 put options.

In related news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $61,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at $516,971. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $28,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 241.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 3.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 36.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMMR. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. Immersion has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $253.75 million, a P/E ratio of -188.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

