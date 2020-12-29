Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $23.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on Imperial Oil from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Imperial Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Imperial Oil from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $19.14. 2,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,647. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

