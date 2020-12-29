Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.38.

III has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.34 million, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.29 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 201.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the second quarter worth $650,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

