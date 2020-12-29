Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IEA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA opened at $18.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.22 million, a P/E ratio of 303.72 and a beta of 1.78. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $522.23 million during the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,324.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,068,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 993,505 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 11.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

