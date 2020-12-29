Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

Ingredion has raised its dividend by 32.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ingredion has a payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ingredion to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Shares of INGR stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.09. The stock had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,306. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

