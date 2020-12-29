Ink Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $621.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $249,992.16 and $621.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00041320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00284176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00028678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

