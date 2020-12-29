Ink Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $249,992.16 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $249,992.16 and approximately $621.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00041320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00284176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00028678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

