INLOCK Trading 16.3% Higher This Week (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. INLOCK has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and $779.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INLOCK has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One INLOCK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00041557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00296861 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015527 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00027550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.71 or 0.02047954 BTC.

INLOCK Token Profile

INLOCK (ILK) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,324,338,722 tokens. The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog.

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INLOCK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

