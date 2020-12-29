Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Shares Up 8.7%

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70. 33,675 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 23,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Innovent Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34.

About Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF)

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

