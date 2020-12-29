Insider Buying: Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) Senior Officer Buys 39,585 Shares of Stock

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) Senior Officer Aaron Davidson acquired 39,585 shares of Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,182.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$646,254.

Shares of PRN opened at C$0.95 on Tuesday. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.61 and a 12-month high of C$1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.95.

Get Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) alerts:

Separately, Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.