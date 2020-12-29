Insider Buying: Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Director Buys 9,245 Shares of Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Director Eric P. Karros acquired 9,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $84,499.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,671.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SPLP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. 262,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,791. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $231.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $330.01 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 36.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Steel Partners by 136.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 349,540 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Steel Partners by 88.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

