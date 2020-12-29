Insider Selling: AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) VP Sells 6,130 Shares of Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $119.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $121.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $3,083,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,572 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 52.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1,268.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 83,293 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 425.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 87,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 71,143 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

