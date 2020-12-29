Insider Selling: Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) COO Sells 56,105 Shares of Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 56,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $448,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cerus stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.34. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CERS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 378.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the third quarter worth $73,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

