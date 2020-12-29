Insider Selling: Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Crescent Acquisition stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Crescent Acquisition Company Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

