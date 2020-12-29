Insider Selling: Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) Director Sells C$12,064.00 in Stock

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) Director Lawrence P. Haber sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.32, for a total transaction of C$12,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,680 shares in the company, valued at C$470,217.60.

Lawrence P. Haber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Lawrence P. Haber sold 94,800 shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$212,352.00.

DIV opened at C$2.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.32. Diversified Royalty Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$275.58 million and a PE ratio of -47.50.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$8.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.0167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -416.67%.

About Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

