Insider Selling: GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) Director Sells C$140,250.00 in Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) Director Malcolm Frank Clay sold 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.05, for a total value of C$140,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 432,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,129,352.95.

Malcolm Frank Clay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) alerts:

On Thursday, October 15th, Malcolm Frank Clay bought 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$74,580.00.

GPV opened at C$28.90 on Tuesday. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 8.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$594.68 million and a P/E ratio of -75.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.57.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.