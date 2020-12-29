Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells 78,341 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $8,653,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,529,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,208 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $549,339.84.

On Thursday, December 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,214 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $112,404.26.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $111,738.72.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $112.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The company had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Natera by 5.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Natera by 11.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natera by 602.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

