Insider Selling: Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL.TO) (TSE:TSL) Director Sells 34,796 Shares of Stock

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL.TO) (TSE:TSL) Director Theodore Alfred Leja sold 34,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.46, for a total transaction of C$85,598.16.

TSE:TSL traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,976. Tree Island Steel Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.82 million and a PE ratio of 300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.66.

Get Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL.TO) alerts:

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL.TO) (TSE:TSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$53.24 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL.TO) Company Profile

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.