Insider Selling: Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Sells 128,600 Shares of Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $99,897,078.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Village Farms International stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,367,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $661.22 million, a PE ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 2.34.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VFF. ValuEngine cut Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $102,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

