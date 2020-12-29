Insider Selling: Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Director Sells 128,600 Shares of Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$1,723,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,259,529 shares in the company, valued at C$124,077,688.60.

Shares of VFF traded down C$2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.37. The company has a market cap of C$846.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.77. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.01 and a 1-year high of C$16.38.

Get Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) alerts:

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$57.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$14.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

About Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.