InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.46

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.46 and traded as high as $61.99. InterDigital shares last traded at $61.27, with a volume of 121,542 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average is $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2,239.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 720,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after acquiring an additional 689,256 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 38.7% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 487,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after acquiring an additional 136,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 19.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 8.5% during the second quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,313,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,404,000 after acquiring an additional 103,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 237.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 99,725 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

