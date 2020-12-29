Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 32,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust stock opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $76.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.71.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

