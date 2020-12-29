Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.58

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and traded as high as $7.70. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 100,517 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.0316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. 6.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

