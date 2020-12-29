Investindustrial Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 29th (OTCMKTS:IIACU)

Investindustrial Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:IIACU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, December 29th. Investindustrial Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of IIACU stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday.

About Investindustrial Acquisition

