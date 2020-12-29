Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,976 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,886% compared to the average volume of 175 put options.

Shares of CNP opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $27.53.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 95.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 92,217 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 16,421 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 25,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. KeyCorp raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

