Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 30,860 call options on the company. This is an increase of 820% compared to the average daily volume of 3,354 call options.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $4,277,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $11,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,703 shares of company stock valued at $48,306,224 over the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after acquiring an additional 114,960 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 182.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average is $63.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

