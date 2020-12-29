Investors Purchase High Volume of Thor Industries Call Options (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,336 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 470% compared to the typical volume of 1,813 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Wedbush started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

NYSE:THO traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.67. 11,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,282. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 2.43.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 474.0% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 24.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

