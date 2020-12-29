Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 5,135 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,292% compared to the typical volume of 369 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brightcove by 59.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 558.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCOV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Colliers Securities upped their target price on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.55 million, a P/E ratio of -50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.92. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brightcove will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

