Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 12,690 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,852% compared to the typical daily volume of 650 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. 915,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,370,833. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

